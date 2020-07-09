Image caption The Isle of Man's border has been closed to almost all people since 27 March

The Isle of Man's border is to reopen to residents on 20 July, the chief minister has said.

It will mark the government's transition from level five to four of its border plan as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

People living on the island will be able to travel and return for any reason without receiving permission.

Howard Quayle said there had been "careful consideration" of the issue and it was the "right thing to do".

Those who return will be legally required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Measures would be put in place to ensure the self-isolation rules were "respected", Mr Quayle said.

"We expect people to play their part in keeping our island safe," he added.

A log of all returning residents will be kept and checks will be made on those in self-isolation

Residents who want to go on a trip will be given a unique number which must be used to complete a landing form within two days prior to their return.

A list of all people who return will be kept and checks will be carried out to ensure the self-isolation period is being observed.

Anyone who breaks the self-isolation rules could face being fined or sent to prison.

Mr Quayle said the relaxation was being introduced because the government "could not keep border restrictions in place indefinitely".

"We cannot stay isolated forever. Today we have taken another careful step toward normality," he added.

The change applies to island residents only and the border remains closed to anyone else.

Currently, anyone wishing to travel back to the island must apply for a special exemption to do so.

The island's border was closed to almost everyone on 27 March in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

There have been no new Covid-19 cases on the island for 50 days.

