Isle of Man and Guernsey agree heritage link

Image copyright MANXSCENES Image caption The medieval Peel Castle on the Isle of Man dates back to the 11th century

Historical sites on the Isle of Man and Guernsey will be made free for many travellers using the recently created "air bridge" between the two islands.

Manx National Heritage (MNH) and National Trust of Guernsey (NTG) have signed a reciprocal agreement for each other's members.

The air link allows residents to travel between the two jurisdictions without having to self-isolate from 22 July.

MNH director Edmund Southworth said he was "delighted" with the agreement.

The arrangement was an opportunity for people to "enjoy each other's historic sites, leading to a deeper relationship going forward", he added.

Image copyright NTG Image caption The Folk and Costume Museum in Guernsey

Both the Isle of Man and Guernsey have restricted entry to most travellers and a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for any new arrivals.

But an air link agreement was established on 25 June following talks between the Guernsey States-owned airline Aurigny and the governments and public health teams of both islands.

Historical sites on the Isle of Man that will give free entry for NTG members include the Laxey Wheel, Peel Castle, Rushen Abbey and Castle Rushen.

MNH members will have access to the Folk and Costume Museum and the mid-19th century Les Caches Farm.

A spokesman for the NTG said he hoped the agreement would encourage members to "visit and enjoy our islands' heritage places".

Image copyright MNH Image caption The Laxey Wheel is the world's largest working water wheel

Image copyright MNH Image caption The gardens at Rushen Abbey on the Isle of Man

Image copyright NTG Image caption Les Caches Farm in Guernsey dates back to the mid-19th century