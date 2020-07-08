Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Evictions for failing to pay rent have been suspended until 27 December

A ban on evicting tenants on the Isle of Man for falling behind on rent has been extended by six months, the Office of Fair Trading has said.

Under the rules, landlords cannot issue eviction notices until after 27 December.

OFT chairman Martyn Perkins MHK said the extension would protect people experiencing financial problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evictions for reasons other than rent arrears are still allowed.

Welcoming the extension, Julie Marshall of housing advice charity Housing Matters said it created "a window of opportunity to consider longer term solutions".

"We therefore hope that debt counselling and repayment plans are made available to tenants in crisis as a matter of urgency," she added.

The halt on evictions relating to rent was introduced in March as part of a package of measures to help workers and businesses affected by the virus restrictions.

In May, Tynwald voted to extend Covid-19 employer wage support and welfare benefit schemes until 17 August and 20 September respectively.

Tenants are still liable for any outstanding rent, but landlords must "make reasonable allowances" for repayments after the ban is lifted, a spokesman for the OFT said.

The Isle of Man has registered no new coronavirus cases for 48 days and most restrictions were lifted on 17 June, though the border remains closed.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk