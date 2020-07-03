Image caption The Isle of Man last recorded a positive test on 20 May

The Isle of Man government has published a five-stage plan to relax its border restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Since March 27 only those given special permission have been allowed to travel to the island.

Beginning at level five, the current status, the plan gradually moves towards a full reopening of the border.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the government would make changes very cautiously.

He was not ready ease restrictions yet "while so much uncertainty remains in the United Kingdom and elsewhere".

Mr Quayle said there would be a further review next week.

He added: "I'm aware this will be a relief to some and a frustration to others. But in line with our approach right up to this point, we feel it is better to be cautious."

The five levels are detailed as follows:

Level 5

All arrivals must have permission and self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents can travel for compassionate reasons.

Key workers can travel to the island but must isolate unless at work.

Level 4

Residents can travel off-island but must self-isolate for 14 days on return.

Landing information is required, including health status and address for self-isolation period.

Level 3

People with friends or family on the island can to enter but must self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Businesses can bring in specialist employees, who would be required self-isolate outside of working hours.

Landing information still required.

Level 2

Requirement for self-isolation removed but arrivals must be residents or a friend or family member.

Businesses who bring in workers must be able to "account for their movements" while on the island.

Landing information still required.

Level 1