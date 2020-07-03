Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anthony Collis pleaded guilty to taking items, including a jar containing a child's savings

A burglar who stole an 11-year-old girl's savings from her bedroom has been jailed.

Anthony Collis sneaked into the home while the family were asleep and took items including a jar containing about £100 in cash.

The girl's father managed to restrain him after his son woke up and saw the silhouette of the intruder in his bedroom.

Collis, of Bowling Green Road in Castletown, was sentenced to two years.

Douglas courthouse heard the 23-year-old, who admitted burglary, entered the Castletown home at about 03:00 BST on 15 June.

The homeowner's 16-year-old son raised the alarm after being awakened by noise and then seeing Collis in his bedroom doorway.

His father also saw the light in the girl's bedroom was on, but she was not at home at the time.

Collis tried to flee the house carrying a large case of soft drinks and wearing a pink backpack and a jacket and trainers taken from the house.

He was then chased and restrained until police arrived.

Objects including food taken from the house and the jar of money were later found inside the backpack.

The court heard restaurant worker Collis had been drinking with another man on a nearby beach.

His defence advocate said his memory of the events was "hazy" and he was "horrified by his own actions".

Deemster Graeme Cook said Collis had committed a "horrible offence" and his actions were "nothing short of disgusting".

