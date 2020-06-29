Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dental practices across the island were forced to close in late March

Routine dental check-ups have resumed on the Isle of Man following the scrapping of social distancing.

Practices were allowed to open on 15 June for urgent and essential treatments, but not check-ups.

While the island has not had a new Covid-19 case since 20 May, extra personal protective equipment will still be used for some treatments.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said people could now access dental services "as they normally would".

During the lockdown period, emergency treatment was provided by the Department of Health and Social Care at a central location in Douglas.

While services are returning to normal, temperature checks will be carried out and the rescheduling of cancelled appointments will vary among practices.

