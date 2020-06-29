Image caption The Manannan (pictured right) is being used for services between Douglas and Heysham

Strong winds over the Irish Sea have caused disruption to passenger ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire for a second day.

Both the Manannan's Sunday and Monday morning crossings from Douglas to Heysham, along with their afternoon return sailings, were scrapped.

Passengers would be transferred on to Tuesday's sailings, an Isle of Man Steam Packet Company spokesman said.

Freight-only sailings by the Ben-my-Chree have not been affected, he added.

The island's border is closed to almost all new arrivals, with only those granted special permission able to enter.

There are no restrictions on people leaving.

Tuesday's 10:00 BST sailing of the Manannan is expected to depart Douglas as scheduled.

