Education 'better than speed limits' for cyclists

Image caption Chris Lawless believes that better education will make roads safer

A professional cyclist who lives on the Isle of Man believes better awareness rather than lower speed limits would help riders feel safer on the road.

The Isle of Man Cycling Association sent an open letter to Manx politicians this week calling for reduced speed limits to aid vulnerable road users.

Team Ineos rider Chris Lawless said issues such as "close passes" posed a bigger threat.

"It is not speed limits that are the problem it is education," he added.

The government's active travel strategy plan aims to increase the number of people walking or cycling to work to 20% by 2021.

A road safety strategy, which includes plans to implement education campaigns, was also approved by Tynwald in January 2019.

With more people potentially taking to the road on bicycles, education is needed "across the board" so everyone is "sharing the road together", Lawless said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Chris Lawless won the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire

The Cycling Association's open letter called for limits in urban areas to be reduced to 20mph and 30mph for narrow rural roads as "a matter of urgency" to improve safety.

The Isle of Man currently has no national speed limit, which means many roads are derestricted.

Lawless, who is originally from Wigan, said many of his most dangerous moments were "not on unrestricted roads".

He added that there should be more "about how to overtake a cyclist" in a driving theory test than simply "make sure you give them room".

While many did try to leave sufficient room, some did not "accelerate quickly enough" to pass before encountering oncoming traffic, he said.

The government has been contacted for a response.