Low speed limits should be brought in on Manx residential and country roads to help cyclists "feel safe", the Isle of Man Cycling Association has said.

The association wants speed limits in urban areas to be reduced to 20mph, and a 30mph limit imposed on "narrow rural roads".

Spokesman Rob Holden said the move would help "many vulnerable road users", including cyclists and walkers.

The government has been contacted for a response.

The call for speed limits to be reclassified "as a matter of urgency" was outlined in an open letter to the island's politicians.

In it, the association also asked for extra signage that "clearly indicated" to drivers that they were also used "by many vulnerable road users".

A temporary all-island speed limit during the coronavirus pandemic, which was initially set at 40mph before rising to 60mph, was lifted entirely on 22 June.

The move meant many of the island's road returned to being derestricted.

Mr Holden said the temporary restrictions had led to an increase in the "diversity of people riding bikes" on the island's roads.

He added that it showed "people will use bikes if the environment feels safe".

The chief minister has previously said the introduction of any permanent all-island speed limit would need to be debated and approved by Tynwald.