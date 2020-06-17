Image caption There have been 336 positive tests for coronavirus on the island

The Isle of Man has achieved "local elimination of coronavirus", the chief minister has said.

Howard Quayle said having no new cases for 28 days was a "line in the sand" and, at times, it had been "hard to imagine when this day might arrive".

The Isle of Man ended social distancing and most lockdown restrictions on Monday, but its border remains closed.

Mr Quayle said it was possible the virus could return and residents had to "remain vigilant of the threat.

He added that people should be "ready to respond should there be any further cases".

There have been 336 cases for coronavirus on the island since the first was recorded in mid-March and 24 people have died with Covid-19.

The last positive test was on 20 May.