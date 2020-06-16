Image caption The proclamation of emergency on the Isle of Man was first declared on 16 March

The Isle of Man's border will remain closed because it is "not the moment to make significant changes", the chief minister has said.

On Monday, the island scrapped social distancing after almost four weeks without a new coronavirus case.

However, the border remained shut, with returning islanders still being required to quarantine for 14 days.

Howard Quayle told Tynwald the border remained an "integral part of our defences" against the disease.

He also said it was hoped a third one-month extension to the island's state of emergency, which came into effect on Monday, could be revoked by 23 June.

The state of emergency allows regulations to be introduced at short notice, but any such rules would cease to have power once it has ended.

It has been used to bring in coronavirus regulations, most of which were lifted on Monday.

However, some remain in effect, including the border closure and the requirement for those showing symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate for 14 days.

Mr Quayle said a short extension would allow the government to "finalise which of the current suite of emergency regulations" were required after the proclamation was revoked.

It is now 27 days since the island last had an active case of coronavirus.