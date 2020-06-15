Image caption With social distancing scrapped, friends can hug again on the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man has become the first place in the British Isles to scrap social distancing and embrace what the chief minister called the "new normal".

The island has seen no new cases of coronavirus since 20 May, leading the government to dispense with most of its lockdown restrictions.

As such, Monday has seen people enjoying pubs, restaurants, shops and gyms for the first time since March.

One shopper said it was "wonderful" to be able to see friends freely again.

At the regular coronavirus briefing, Chief Minister Howard Quayle announced that all restrictions on the number of people who could gather had also been lifted.

The lifting of the majority of guidance means the island's temporary national speed limit of 40mph has been increased to 60mph, Tynwald will sit in person on Tuesday for the first time since the start of April and all children will return to school from 22 June.

Outdoor sporting fixtures are also allowed to resume.

Image caption Tim Henwood (right) said it was "wonderful" to meet friends again

However, the island's border will remain closed and social distancing will still be required at care homes and in healthcare settings.

There are also some other restrictions still in place, including bans on serving people who only want a drink in pubs and using "wet" facilities, such as swimming pools and saunas, at gyms.

Advocate Tim Henwood took advantage of the new way of life to work with a colleague at a coffee shop in Douglas.

He said he had "no problem with social distancing coming to an end", adding that it had been "wonderful" to spend time with friends who had been isolating.

Gym owner Stefan White said he had been "looking forward" to reopening after a three-month hiatus, adding that the island was in a "great position" to restart successfully.