Image copyright Google Image caption Twenty residents from Abbotswood Care Home died with coronavirus

An inquiry into a Manx care home which saw 20 residents die with coronavirus has been referred to police.

Abbotswood Care Home's licence was suspended amid serious safety concerns as at least 47 residents tested positive for Covid-19.

Independent investigators have now recommended the matter is passed to Isle of Man Constabulary.

The government said the force would consider "whether potential offences had been committed".

The force has been approached by the BBC for comment.

The Department of Health and Social Care stepped in to run the home in Ballasalla on 13 April after an outbreak of the virus and residents were moved out the following month.

An independent investigation was launched in May on behalf of the Registration and Inspection Unit, which is responsible for ensuring that care services comply with regulations.

A separate review was also being carried out by the safeguarding board.

The government said the DHSC's previous investigation had been halted.

A spokesman said: "Once the constabulary has considered the position, contact will be made with those directly involved."