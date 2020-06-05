Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption Stu Peters will not be presenting The Late Show while an investigation takes place, Manx Radio said

A radio presenter who questioned the issue of "white privilege" in relation to the Black Lives Matter protests has been suspended.

Manx Radio took Stu Peters off air after Wednesday's programme in which a black caller challenged him for writing "all lives matter" in an online forum.

"I've had no more privilege in my life than you have. I'm a white man, you're a black man," he told Jordan Maguire.

Manx Radio said it had referred the issue to the Communications Commission.

Mr Peters declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.

Manx Radio's managing director Chris Sully said: "Stu Peters will not be presenting the Late Show whilst an investigation takes place.

"We await [the Commission's] guidance on any potential breach of the Broadcast Code.

"Manx Radio does not condone racism in any form amongst its staff.

"We are actively working with the caller involved to develop some ideas to debate the issues involved."

The Isle of Man's Communications Commission confirmed it was "investigating comments made" on the programme.

'Protest'

The phrase "all lives matter" has stirred controversy since critics argue it undermines the importance of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Protests have been held around the world following the death of George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis on 25 May.

The 46-year-old African American died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded that he could not breathe.

A Black Lives Matter protest is due to be held in the Manx capital Douglas on Tuesday at 12:00 BST.

'Disturbing'

Speaking on his programme, Mr Peters said he "can understand" why the movement had begun in America, but expressed incredulity at how protests had spread around the globe.

He said: "What I can't understand is why people around the rest of the world are protesting, and specifically in the Isle of Man. Why you would have a protest outside of Tynwald about it?"

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the death of Mr Floyd was a "shocking, and a disturbing incident", adding "we hope that justice will prevail".

He added: "I have been told that Manx Radio is now investigating what happened, and it would not be appropriate for me to comment any further while that investigation is under way."

Mr Peters, who was born and grew up in and around Manchester, moved to Douglas in 1997.

He has worked on several Manx Radio shows, most recently including The Late Show: Stu Peters; Late, Live & Unleashed!

George Ferguson will cover Mr Peters' absence.