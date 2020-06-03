Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Howard Quayle warned against complacency in the fight against coronavirus

The Isle of Man has no remaining active cases of coronavirus, the chief minister has confirmed.

Howard Quayle said the "significant milestone" had been reached thanks to a "phenomenal community effort".

Twenty-four people have died with Covid-19 on the island, with the majority of victims at a single care home that lost its licence amid safety concerns.

But the last positive case of the virus was recorded on 20 May.

Some 336 people have tested positive overall since the pandemic reached the island's shores in March.

Mr Quayle said that while the latest news would bring "comfort and relief to many", the fight against the virus was far from over.

He said he was "really pleased" but "still saddened that we lost people on this journey".

He added: "While we have no active cases we can be no means certain that the island is virus-free.

"I cannot emphasis enough that this battle is far from over. There remains no vaccine and no cure, and vigilance must be our watch-word."

He urged people to be "as sensible as possible" by continuing to maintain social distancing and hand washing.