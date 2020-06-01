Image caption There have been 336 positive tests for coronavirus on the island

The Isle of Man now has only one active case for Covid-19, the government has confirmed.

The island has seen no new patients test positive for coronavirus since 20 May.

Health Minister David Ashford said efforts were being made to "isolate that person and the people around them" to stem any further infections.

He added that it was still important for people to come forward for testing to "break any chain for the virus".

There have been 336 cases for the virus and 24 people have died as a result of Covid-19 on the island.

There have been no patients receiving treatment for the virus at Noble's Hospital since 28 May.

The Isle of Man began easing lockdown restrictions at the end of April as part of a six-stage plan to lift measures put in place to limit the spread of the disease.

The island's borders, which shut on 27 March, remain closed and while residents can return on repatriation sailings from Heysham, anyone arriving on these boats must quarantine for 14 days.