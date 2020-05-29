Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Chris Thomas MHK was appointed policy and reform minister in 2016

The Manx government's attempt to use emergency powers to amend planning legislation was "practically unlawful" and "unjustified", the former policy and reform minister has said.

Chris Thomas was sacked on Thursday after voting against a temporary revision of the system in Tynwald.

Explaining his decision, the MHK said the motion "needed more consideration" and his "vote was correct".

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said he had "no option" but to sack him.

The island's government declared a state of emergency on 16 March in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, which currently runs until 15 June.

The proclamation allows the administration to make some changes to regulations without the usual processes being necessary.

The motion, which would have seen face-to-face planning inquiries temporarily replaced with decisions based solely on written submissions, was rejected by Tynwald on Tuesday after it received no support in the Legislative Council.

Ministers must vote for government motions under the Council of Ministers' rules on collective responsibility.

Mr Thomas said the change "could have been done with regular legislation".

"They were using the emergency powers for something they didn't need to deal with," he said.

"In fact, it was wrong to deal with it that way.

"It was practically unlawful [and] it was certainly unjustified."

The government has been approached for comment.