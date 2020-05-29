Image caption Many homes were submerged when a river burst its banks in October 2019

More than 4,000 properties on the Isle of Man, including dozens of schools and doctors surgeries are vulnerable to flooding, a review into a major 2019 incident has ruled.

Several homes in Laxey were left swamped in 6ft (1.8m) of water when a river burst its banks in October.

The newly-published report has issued 10 recommendations to help prevent future flooding on the island.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said each one would be "implemented in full".

He said he did not want to see a repeat of October's deluge and building "more resilient communities" was a priority.

Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption Firefighters and infrastructure workers had to pump water out of people's homes on Glen Road in Laxey

The report said damage caused by floods could potentially cost the island £900m over the next 100 years.

More than 60 properties were damaged in Laxey when water spilled through a hole in the river wall, which was being used as access to the watercourse.

Another section of wall was later breached due to a build-up of water pressure caused by debris lodged against a weir, which has since been demolished.

Recommendations

Better management of "blockage and debris risks" was one of the recommendations listed in the 118-page report.

The review suggested the creation of a single committee to oversee flood risk on the island, different aspects of which are currently managed by the Environment and Infrastructure departments and Manx Utilities.

"Greater urgency" was needed under the government's programme to improve flood defences on the island with more schemes running concurrently, the report said.

Other recommendations included an investigation into the accessibility and affordability of flood insurance, and improved forecasting and warning for potential incidents.

Garff MHK Daphne Caine said she was "pleased" with the report and was happy to see the chief minister had pledged to implement it.