Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The number of positive tests on the island remains 336

The Isle of Man must "keep focusing on the basics" in the fight against Covid-19, the health minister has said.

Health Minister David Ashford said the island now only had six active cases and had seen no new positive tests for the virus since 20 May.

However, he said it was not a time for complacency, as "we still have to assume that the virus is still present in our community".

He added that adhering to "hand washing and all the rest" remained vital.

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus on the island remains at 336, with only two of the six active cases being treated in hospital.

Mr Ashford said even though there were "so few active cases, we still have to assume, for the moment at least, that the virus is still present in our community".

"This is why we need to keep focusing on the basics that have had such an impact - hand washing and all the rest - and... we have to ask you to keep your distance from others," he added.