Image caption There will be no guard of honour or military band at this year's ceremony

"Much of the spectacle" of Tynwald Day will "sadly not be possible" due to social distancing measures, the politician leading the event has said.

Tynwald president Steve Rodan said fewer people would take part in the ceremony on 6 July and politicians will be seated apart on Tynwald Hill.

The annual ceremony in St John's usually attracts large crowds but people have been asked not to attend.

Protesters will also not be able to present petitions in person.

Instead, petitions must be sent to the Clerk of Tynwald's Office by 1 July.

All public events related to the day have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Image caption Petitions for redress of grievance are usually presented in person at Tynwald Hill

In a pared back version of the proceedings, members of Tynwald will be joined by the Lieutenant Governor on Tynwald Hill, the judiciary will be represented by the island's First Deemster and the Lord Bishop of Sodor and Man will represent the church.

Local authority members, captains of the parishes and other dignitaries will not be present this year.

Key elements of the proceedings will still take place, including the reading of the island's new laws, a part of the ancient ceremony known as the promulgation of the acts.

If a new law is not promulgated within 18 months of being given Royal Assent, it falls from the statute book.

Mr Rodan said he hoped "the day will still be enjoyable and one where the Manx nation will come together in spirit rather than in person".

"I am pleased that the Midsummer sitting of Tynwald will take place on 6 July, although much of the spectacle and pageantry which usually surrounds the day will sadly not be possible this year."