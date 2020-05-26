Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An extended testing regime has been rolled out for front-line workers

Front-line workers on the Isle of Man can now request a coronavirus test on a weekly basis, the health minister has said.

David Ashford said the additional tests were possible as the number of people being referred for testing via the 111 coronavirus helpline had "eased".

Those eligible for a weekly test include hospital and care home workers, and police and prison officers.

Tuesday was the sixth day in a row to see no new virus cases on the island.

Of the 336 people to have tested positive for Covid-19, only six remain active cases.

Two of those patients are receiving treatment at Noble's Hospital, the government confirmed.

A total of 24 people are currently waiting to be tested, 22 of whom are part of the extended testing regime.

Mr Ashford said the Department of Health and Social Care was now also "proactively going out and testing nursing homes, including residents".

Despite the slowdown of the spread of the disease on the island, the virus was still "going to be around for quite a long time", he added.

"There will be blips and cases of Covid-19 in low levels around the community for a substantial amount of time."