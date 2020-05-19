Image copyright David Kneale Image caption There have been 335 positive tests for coronavirus on the Isle of Man

The state of emergency on the Isle of Man has been extended for a month after the move was backed by politicians.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the island was not "living in normal times" and easing restrictions was "much more complex" than imposing them.

The state of emergency was declared on 16 March in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic and will now last until 15 June.

Tynwald members approved the motion with just two voting against.

Chris Robertshaw MHK, who opposed the extension, said he felt a "general unease with the continuation of the emergency powers".

"I believe there are other ways of pursuing our needs," he added.

For the third consecutive day, there have been no new cases of coronavirus confirmed on the Isle of Man.

The proclamation of emergency allows for regulations relating to the island's border closure, self-isolation and restrictions on social gatherings to continue.

Some measures introduced at the start of the pandemic have been amended as part of a six-stage plan by the government to ease lockdown restrictions.

Shops were allowed to open on Monday and outside gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted from Wednesday.

Workers in the construction and horticulture trades returned to work last month following a month-long suspension of the industries.

Measures such as the 40mph national speed limit and the closure of pubs, restaurants and cafes remain in place.