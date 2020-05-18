Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Classrooms will be reconfigured before pupils return to schools

Some Manx children could return to school from 17 June, Education Minister Alex Allinson said.

He said that was an "aspirational date" and the ultimate decision would depend on the "health situation at the time".

Those in "transition" classes - Years 2, 6, 10 and 12 - will be the first to join the vulnerable pupils and key workers' children who have remained at school during the Covid-19 outbreak.

One teaching union has urged "caution" in expanding the numbers at schools.

Patrick Roach, of the National Association of Schoolmasters, Union of Women Teachers, said staff must be "fully consulted" to ensure there were "no sudden surprises when schools open to larger numbers".

Only vulnerable children and the sons and daughters of key workers have been allowed to attend 14 selected schools since 23 March.

Following a recent relaxation of the lockdown introduced as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the children of horticultural and construction workers have now been allowed to return to school.

The UK government has announced plans for a phased return to school in England from 1 June, while no date has been set for Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Dr Allinson said he hoped to have all schools on the Isle of Man reopened by 17 June to allow teachers and pupils "back to their own environment".

Health and safety inspectors have been working with head teachers to conduct risk assessments on buildings and reconfigure classrooms.

Dr Allinson said teachers may move between classrooms, rather than pupils, in order to best enable social distancing measures,

Break times could also be staggered.