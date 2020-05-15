Image caption The latest death happened at the Noble's Hospital site

The Isle of Man has confirmed its first coronavirus-related death in nearly two weeks, taking the island's toll to 24, Health Minister David Ashford said.

Until now, there had been no Covid-19 death announcements since 4 May.

The latest death "was related to Abbotswood" care home and came at the Noble's Hospital site, Mr Ashford said.

Twenty of the 24 deaths on the island have been linked to the nursing home in Ballasalla, which had its licence suspended in April.

The total number of people to test positive for the virus now stands at 334 after two new cases were confirmed on Friday.