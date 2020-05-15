Image copyright Google Image caption All remaining residents have now been transferred out of the home

The care home which has seen most of the Isle of Man's Covid-19 deaths is to be independently investigated.

Of the 24 people to have died on the island with coronavirus, 20 were residents of Abbotswood Nursing Home.

The Department of Health and Social Care has run the Ballasalla home since safety concerns were raised last month. Minister David Ashford said he expected the probe's findings to be made public.

Abbotswood's directors are appealing against their licence suspension.

The inquiry will be conducted on behalf of the Registration and Inspection Unit, which is responsible for ensuring that care services comply with the Regulation of Care Act and Regulations.

The review will be "completely independent", Mr Ashford said.

Mr Ashford said he "would expect the end report to be made public as much as it possibly can be".

But he declined to give a deadline for its publication.

"What is actually crucial is that the investigations are undertaken in a proper, considered way and a legally correct way, and that's more important that putting arbitrary timelines on things," he said.

A separate review is also being carried out by the safeguarding board, he added.

Of about 50 residents at the home to test positive for the virus, 17 died at the home itself and a further three died at the Noble's Hospital site.

The remaining residents were transferred to the Newlands ward at the hospital this week, where they will remain until they can move to another care home.

In a statement, Abbotswood's directors said they were "utterly devastated by what has happened".

"We wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to the people we have been privileged to care for, and their families and friends who have been affected by the tragic events of recent weeks."