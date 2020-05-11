Image caption The Isle of Man's borders have been closed since 27 March

Manx residents returning from abroad will be allowed to quarantine at home from 13 May provided they meet certain criteria, the chief minister has said.

Previously, anyone repatriated since the island's borders closed on 27 March has had to spend two weeks in a hotel.

To be eligible for home quarantine, residents must stay only with those they have returned with.

Howard Quayle insisted the change was not an "erosion" of the island's protection against coronavirus.

Anyone quarantining under the scheme will "not be allowed to go outside at all for the full 14 days" except for the use of a private garden, he added.

Those who are unable to return to an empty household will be allowed to stay in another self-contained accommodation, which must be approved by the government.

Weekly repatriation sailings from the UK have been operating since 15 April, with up to 30 people allowed on each journey.

Returning residents have been liable for costs of up to £1,000 per person to quarantine at the Comis Hotel in Santon for 14 days.

Those that arrived on last week's sailing will be allowed to go home on Wednesday, midway through their stay, provided they meet the criteria.

Costs for the remainder of the stay will be refunded, Mr Quayle said.