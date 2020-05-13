Image copyright Google Image caption The revised plans were rejected by the planning committee in 2019

Controversial plans for sea defences in Douglas have been given the go-ahead despite concerns they could harm the sea view.

Plans for the 1,600ft (500m) wall on Harris Promenade were rejected for a second time in October last year.

However, an independent review has now recommended the project be approved after the Department of Infrastructure launched an appeal.

The 4ft (1.2m) high wall is designed to shield the walkway from waves.

In its original ruling, a planning committee said the structure would have a "permanent and detrimental impact" on the view of the sea.

But the review concluded the benefits of the development to people and the economy outweighed those concerns.

Douglas Councillor Ritchie McNicholl, who raised concerns about the original proposals, described the ruling as "very sad".

"I do feel the heart is slowly being removed from Douglas," he said.

Previous plans for sea defences on the promenade, which were likened to the Berlin Wall, were originally thrown out in December 2018.

No date has been set for construction work to begin as efforts are being concentrated on the promenade refurbishment project, a government spokesman said.