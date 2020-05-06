Image copyright MANXSCENES Image caption The Isle of Man's border has been closed to new arrivals since 27 March

Manx residents returning from abroad could be allowed to self-isolate at home rather than go into quarantine, the chief minister has said.

The planned change follows a clinical review of the outbreak and would "come with a range of stringent conditions", Howard Quayle told Tynwald.

Anyone being repatriated has had to spend two weeks in a hotel since the island closed its borders on 27 March

No date has yet been set for the introduction of the new rules.

The repatriation process began on 15 April, with up to 30 people transported back to the island by ferry each Wednesday.

Those who have returned have been subject to a mandatory 14-day stay at the Comis Hotel in Santon, at a cost of up to £1,000 each.

'Challenging issue'

Under the changes, only those who are able to "comply with all the rules and regulations" would be able to return to their own homes.

Mr Quayle said: "The Council of Ministers, following a review of the situation by our clinicians, has agreed in principle that we should move to a system that relies on quarantine at home rather than at the Comis Hotel."

The repatriation process had been "the most challenging issue among a raft of challenging issues" surrounding the pandemic, he added.

Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper said the planned change was "a very sensible step in the right direction".

More details about how the new scheme will work are expected to be released by the end of the week.