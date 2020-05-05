Image caption George MacLaren appeared via video link from Isle of Man Prison

A man who tried to spit at police officers during his arrest for breaking lockdown rules has been jailed.

George MacLaren, 33, of Viking Road, Douglas pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and breaching the island's coronavirus restrictions.

Douglas Courthouse heard he had been listening to music and drinking alcohol with his girlfriend at her flat in Woodbourne Road on 26 April.

MacLaren was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

The court was told that he thought the relaxation of lockdown rules meant he could "go out as much as he liked" and he was uncooperative because he "didn't understand why he shouldn't be there".

During his arrest, he swore at police and attempted to spit at one, causing him to turn MacLaren's head away from his own.

He was given eight weeks in prison for resisting arrest and a further four weeks for breaking emergency coronavirus laws, to be served concurrently.