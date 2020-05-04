Image caption Manx workers will have until 6 November to submit tax returns

Manx workers will have an extra month to file tax returns due to delays in issuing forms amid the coronavirus pandemic, the treasury has said.

Forms are usually sent out in April but are now expected on 6 May, with the deadline postponed until 6 November.

A treasury spokesman said delays were due to staff being "engaged in other duties" during the pandemic.

A £100m package of measures to assist businesses and individuals was announced by the treasury in March.

Treasury minister Alfred Cannan said there would be "slower turnaround times than usual" for tax rebates.

He added that priority would be given "where it is abundantly clear that the current crisis is resulting in financial hardship".