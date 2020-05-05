Image caption Six people have now died at Noble's Hospital with coronavirus

A patient being treated for coronavirus on the Isle of Man has died in hospital.

It brings the total number of people to have died after contracting the virus to 23.

The patient died at Noble's Hospital on Monday, health minister David Ashford confirmed, although he did not reveal the victim's age or gender.

However, he said the death was not linked to Abbostswood Nursing Home, which has seen 19 residents die.

The care home had its licence removed last month amid serious safety concerns.

A further four new cases of the virus were confirmed on Monday, taking the total number of positive tests to 325.

Twenty people are continuing to receive hospital treatment for the disease.