Image copyright Google Image caption David Dickinson admitted attending a gathering at Spaldrick Beach

A man who smoked cannabis at a party on a beach has been jailed for breaking the Isle of Man's coronavirus lockdown laws.

David Dickinson admitted attending a gathering near the old swimming pool on Spaldrick Beach and possessing the drug on 21 April.

The 24-year-old, of Fairy Hill, Port Erin, had previously been warned police about breaking the rules.

He was sentenced to three months in prison at Douglas Courthouse.

The sentence included two months of a suspended sentence, which were activated following a previous conviction for supplying cannabis.

The court heard heard Dickinson was arrested after police found him socialising with four other people at the beach.

He initially hid the cannabis in a nearby drain, but later showed police where it was.

The court heard Dickinson claimed he used the drug to ease chronic hip and back pain he suffered as the result of clubfoot, which caused him to walk with a limp.

Planned treatment for the condition had been put on hold during the pandemic.

Deputy High Bailiff Christopher Arrowsmith told Dickinson the emergency laws were in place to "protect the wellbeing of residents" and breaching them was a "serious" offence.