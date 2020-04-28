Image copyright IOMPO Image caption The stamps feature eight animated designs

The contribution of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic is to be recognised in a new set of Manx stamps.

The eight stamps feature words including care, compassion and community, along with the strapline "will carry us through".

The collection represents "countless acts of kindness, unity, care and positivity", an Isle of Man Post Office spokesperson said.

Maxine Cannon said the collection would "raise morale".

Part of the proceeds from the stamps' sale will be donated to the Manx Solidarity Fund.

The charity was set up to support individuals and businesses suffering financial hardship during the Covid-19 crisis.

Image copyright IOMPO Image caption The collection is set to be released on 4 May

The response of the Manx community in helping each other during the lockdown period is also depicted on the stamps.

Phrases featured on the collection are:

love will carry us through

faith will carry us through

care will carry us through

compassion will carry us through

work will carry us through

community will carry us through

words will carry us through

science will carry us through

Ms Cannon said: "We wanted to send a positive message into every home in the Isle of Man and to our friends overseas to say how much we appreciate the people who are working tirelessly for us all."