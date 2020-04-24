Image caption One of the deaths was reported at Noble's Hospital while the second was in the community

Two more people have died from coronavirus on the Isle of Man, taking the total fatalities on the island to 18.

Health minister David Ashford said one patient died at Noble's Hospital and another "in the community".

Mr Ashford said it was "likely" the person who died in the community was a resident at Abbotswood Nursing Home, which has already seen 13 deaths.

He said he was waiting for "final confirmation".

The Department of Health and Social Care stepped in to run the home on 13 April after safety concerns were raised, and the care provider's licence was suspended.

The latest deaths were announced as the government relaxed some of the island's lockdown measures.

Construction workers, gardeners and window cleaners were allowed to return to work from 06:00 GMT on Friday, provided they maintain social distancing.

Domestic waste centres and churchyard burial grounds have also been reopened to the public, while a ban on non-essential travel has been lifted.

However, social distancing measures remain in place and gatherings of two or more people from outside the same household continue to be banned.

The island's border closure and a temporary 40mph national speed limit remain in place.

Mr Ashford warned against complacency in the wake of the latest deaths.

He said: "We must all redouble our efforts and continue to fight against this disease to ensure as few families as possible lose their loved ones in this horrendous way."