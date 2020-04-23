Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Isle of Man's lockdown rules were brought in on 27 March

A man and a woman have been jailed for breaking lockdown rules by attending a get together on the Isle of Man.

Karl Cameron, 31, was arrested after posting pictures on social media of himself with friends at a house in Douglas.

He admitted organising the gathering and was given a five-week sentence at Douglas Courthouse.

In a separate incident, two men admitted socialising on a beach at Port Erin on 21 April.

Officers attended Cameron's home on 15 April after receiving reports that he had broken the lockdown rules.

Police found friends Samantha Dunn and Christopher Crellin hiding in a bedroom inside.

Dunn, 25, was said to have become aggressive, shouting and swearing at police officers before attempting to spit at one.

She was sentenced to three weeks in prison for breaching the Covid-19 laws and a further two for using threatening behaviour, to be served consecutively.

Crellin, 32, admitted being away from his home without good reason and will be sentenced on 28 May.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old trainee chef was given a one-month suspended sentence after admitting gathering with friends on Spaldrick Beach.

Adam Offringa had previously been warned by police on 14 April when he was found at a house party in the village.

David Dickinson, 24, admitted being at the same gathering, along with a charge possessing of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Douglas Courthouse on 30 April.