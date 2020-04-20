Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A new coronavirus lab on the Isle of Man is expected to process up to 200 tests daily

The Isle of Man's first coronavirus testing centre could cut waiting times for results by at least half, the health department has said.

The facility, which began work on Monday, is expected to give results within 24 hours rather than a previous wait time of two to three days.

Health Minister David Ashford said the lab would be able to analyse up to 200 tests a day.

He added it would allow testing to be focused "around key workers".

Some 2,417 tests have so far been conducted on the island, highlighting 300 positive cases.

Until now, swabs have been transported by plane to Manchester for analysis, leading to lengthy turnaround times.

Staff from the microbiology department at Noble's Hospital will run the facility and analyse swabs using the same technology used by Public Health England.

A spokeswoman for the health department opening the centre was possible thanks to the "positive collaboration" between the government, companies and individuals.

People sent for tests will continue to be swabbed at the temporary facility by the TT grandstand in Douglas.