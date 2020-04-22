Image copyright IOM TT Image caption Born in Sheffield, Chris Swallow emigrated to New Zealand in 2010

A motorcyclist died after hitting an unprotected wall and railings on the opening lap of a Classic TT race, an inquest has heard.

Chris Swallow's motorbike burst into flames when he crashed on the opening lap of the Junior Classic last August.

The 37-year-old teacher from New Zealand, suffered fatal head and neck injuries and died at the scene at Ballaugh Bridge, the hearing was told.

Coronor Jayne Hughes described his death as a "tragic accident".

Witnesses said the motorbike was travelling "too fast" for the jump at Ballaugh Bridge causing it to reach a "staggering" height before landing heavily on the road.

Mr Swallow lost control of the machine, which then collided with the end property in a row of cottages opposite The Raven pub.

The motorcycle burst into flames on impact, scorching the side of the house.

Mrs Hughes recorded a verdict of accidental death at Douglas Courthouse.

Image caption Chris Swallow was an experienced competitor

Reports showed there was no evidence of mechanical failure, and drugs and alcohol did not play a part in the accident.

The weather conditions on the day were said to be "perfect for racing".

Mrs Hughes recommended the Auto-Cycle Union and Department of Infrastructure consider placing protective barriers in front of the cottages in future.

While the cushioning effect would not have prevented the crash, they "may have lessened the severity of the injuries", she added.

Although there were no protective barriers in the area on the day of the incident, they were put in place for the remainder of the races.

Mrs Hughes passed on her condolences to Mr Swallow's family, who did not attend the hearing because of the Covid-19 restrictions.