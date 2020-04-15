Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been four Covid-19 related deaths on the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man's border is to remain closed for "at least another month" under strict regulations, the health minister said.

It follows an extension of the island's state of emergency to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The proclamation allows for rules on travel, social distancing and self-isolation to be applied until 15 May.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths on the island rose to four on Wednesday.

A total of 258 people have now tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister David Ashford told Tynwald that advice to "stay at home and to venture out only if absolutely necessary" would continue until 23 April.

"The clinical advice we are receiving is that the measures on social distancing must stay in place," he said.

The extension would allow the health department to collate more data about the spread of the pandemic.

Travel restrictions would also continue to be applied "rigorously" and the island's border would "remain closed for at least another month", he added.

The proclamation of emergency was first declared by Sir Richard Gozney on 16 March for a period of one month.

It enabled the government to bring forward tough measures to limit the spread of the pandemic under the Emergency Powers Act.

Other measures introduced under the laws include: