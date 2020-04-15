Image copyright DAVE KNEALE Image caption Four people have now died on the Isle of Man after contracting Covid-19

Two more men have died with coronavirus on the Isle of Man, doubling the Manx death toll, the government confirmed.

Both of the latest victims had underlying health conditions and were being treated at Noble's Hospital.

The total number of people to have tested positive for the virus stands at 256, an increase of two since Tuesday evening.

The island recorded its first death on 1 April, followed by a second on Saturday.

Of those to have tested positive, 151 are "presumed recovered" after observing the required period of self-isolation.