Image copyright iSle of man constabulary Image caption Richard Lloyd, 57, was a former officer with the Isle of Man Constabulary

A former police officer has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Richard Lloyd, 57, had been receiving treatment for the virus at Noble's Hospital on the Isle of Man but died on Saturday afternoon.

The former sergeant is the second patient to die on the island after contracting Covid-19.

Chief Constable Gary Roberts said he was "heartbroken" and Mr Lloyd was a "giant of a man who has been taken by this wicked virus".

The number of positive cases on the Isle of Man stands at 226, the first death was reported on 1 April.

Mr Lloyd began his policing career in Merseyside, the same force both his parents had served in and where his son is currently an officer.

He was active in the Manx judo community and was the chairman and coach at a local club in the south.

In a post on social media, Manx police historian Dean Johnson said Mr Lloyd was "one of a kind" and would leave a gap that could "not be filled".

"Seldom in life do people have such an impact on others like he did," he added.