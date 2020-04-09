Image copyright IOM GOVERNMENT Image caption Howard Quayle would continue to lead the government "from home"

Isle of Man Chief Minister Howard Quayle has coronavirus.

After displaying some symptoms earlier this week, Mr Quayle had a Covid-19 test on Tuesday, the results of which have now been confirmed as positive.

Health Minister David Ashford said Mr Quayle's symptoms were "mild" and that the 53-year-old chief minister would "continue to work from home".

A total of 190 people on the island have now tested positive for coronavirus, up 32 from Wednesday.

That increase is the largest daily rise since the Isle of Man recorded its first case on 19 March.

Twelve patients are now receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital.

One person has died with the virus.

Ninety-two people are "presumed recovered" after completing the required period of self-isolation, the health department said.

Mr Quayle has been self-isolating since falling ill.

Mr Ashford said his boss had been "humbled" by the messages of "support and kindness" he had received.