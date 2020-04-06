Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many famers on the island have cows nursing offspring at this time of year

Walkers looking for new routes to exercise during the coronavirus outbreak should stay away from newly born calves, the Manx National Farmers' Union has said.

People are being urged to avoid entering fields where cows are nursing their offspring and become protective.

The NFU's Danny Creer said getting close to the cattle would be dangerous.

People have also been asked to avoid footpaths through farm yards to avoid spreading the virus to farm workers.

People on the island have been advised to practise social distancing while out exercising.

Meanwhile the latest round of agricultural grants has been released a month early, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has said.

DEFA Minister Geoffrey Boot said the money would "help ease some pressure during this unprecedented time".

The grants were due to be paid at the end of the April.

Financial help for the island's fishermen during the pandemic was announced by the government on Friday.