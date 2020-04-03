Image caption Grants will be available to vessel owners and seafood businesses

A scheme to provide financial assistance to fishing businesses on the Isle of Man during the coronavirus pandemic has been approved by Tynwald.

Small grants will be available to fishing vessel owners and some seafood businesses which have lost trade due to the outbreak.

Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said it would aid those that "may otherwise not be able to survive".

The pandemic "compounded" what had been a difficult fishing season, he added.

Restrictions were recently placed on king scallop catches, while poor weather reduced the number of days vessels could go out.

Under the scheme, Manx-registered vessels 12m (39ft) and over are eligible for £500 per week while those under 12m can apply for £150pw for up to 12 weeks.

Businesses which see at least 70% of their turnover relating to seafood and have an annual seafood purchase of more than £15,000 can apply for 8% of their weekly seafood purchases.

Financial aid for employees is available through benefit schemes previously announced by the treasury.