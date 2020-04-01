Coronavirus: First death on Isle of Man confirmed
A patient being treated for coronavirus on the Isle of Man has died.
The person, who was being treated for Covid-19 at Noble's Hospital, had "underlying health conditions", the chief minister said.
Howard Quayle said it was the announcement that he "never wanted to make".
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the passing of one of our own because of Covid-19," he added.
No further details about the patient have been released.
Mr Quayle said his thoughts were with the patient's family, who had been informed.
- EASY STEPS: What should I do?
- CONTAINMENT: What it means to self-isolate
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash