Image caption The patient was being treated at Noble's Hospital

A patient being treated for coronavirus on the Isle of Man has died.

The person, who was being treated for Covid-19 at Noble's Hospital, had "underlying health conditions", the chief minister said.

Howard Quayle said it was the announcement that he "never wanted to make".

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the passing of one of our own because of Covid-19," he added.

No further details about the patient have been released.

Mr Quayle said his thoughts were with the patient's family, who had been informed.