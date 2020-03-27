Image caption Richard Powell appeared at Douglas Courthouse

A man who deliberately misled the Manx authorities in order to avoid the island's emergency coronavirus laws has been remanded in custody.

Richard Powell, 59 and from Wales, admitted providing false information to officials when he travelled to the Isle of Man by private plane on 20 March.

The new laws require any arrivals to provide their personal details and self-isolate for 14 days.

Powell will be sentenced at the same venue, Douglas Courthouse, on 23 April.

Upon his arrival at Ronaldsway Airport, Powell gave a false address, name, date of birth, and telephone number on a landing card in a “moment of madness”, his defence advocate told the court.

He was arrested by police at a holiday cottage in Union Mills, in the east of the island, where he had been self-isolating away from his family, who were already on the Isle of Man.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said she took Powell's breach “very seriously”.

Prison

The court heard he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He was convicted in his absence for theft and driving without insurance in 2015.

Powell is the second person to be arrested under the emergency coronavirus laws.

Another man was also detained on 20 March before being released and found accommodation in which to self-isolate.

Anyone found to be breaching the laws faces up to three months in prison and/or a fine not exceeding £10,000.

The island’s borders closed to non-residents on Monday and then to all arrivals, with some limited exceptions, on Friday morning.