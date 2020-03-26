Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A total of 25 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man's first coronavirus patient to require specialist treatment has been admitted to Noble's Hospital.

Meanwhile, two more people on the island have tested positive for the virus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 25.

It is “essential” people follow social distancing and self-isolation advice, said Health Minister David Ashford.

Several strict new measures will be introduced on Friday, obliging people to stay at home whenever possible.

People living in a household in which nobody has coronavirus symptoms are still allowed:

to shop for necessities

to go for a brief period of exercise

to travel for their medical needs

to travel to and from work, but only when it definitely cannot be done from home

to move children under the age of 18 between the homes of separated parents

Anyone breaching the rules could face a fine of £30.

The government also announced that the island’s borders would close when the final passenger ferry arrives in Douglas at 06:00 GMT on Friday.

All non-essential shops have been ordered to close by 23:59 on Thursday.