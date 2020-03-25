Image copyright Bus Vannin Image caption Operator Bus Vannin will run a scaled shown timetable during the coronavirus outbreak

Bus services on the Isle of Man have been reduced amid the coronavirus pandemic, operator Bus Vannin has said.

A schedule mirroring the usual Sunday winter timetable, with some additional services, came into force on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Bus Vannin said people should only use public transport for necessary food shopping, health reasons, or essential work.

Reduced school services for the children of key workers began operating on Tuesday.

Everyone on the island has been advised to practice social distancing and avoid non-essential travel.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the "greatest contribution" people could make towards tackling the Covid-19 outbreak was to "stay at home".

Of the 305 tests conducted on the Isle of Man for the virus, there have been 23 positive cases.

Additional bus services include those between Noble's Hospital and Douglas, and routes to Ramsey Cottage Hospital, which is now treating patients with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a door-to-door minibus service has been set-up for anyone arriving at the island's ports without their own transport home.

The Manx border was closed to all non-residents on Monday and people travelling to the island are required to self-isolate for 14 days or risk prosecution.

On Friday, the Department of Infrastructure suspended all heritage railway services, including events on the Isle of Man Steam Railway and Manx Electric Railway.