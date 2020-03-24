Image copyright 4X-image/Getty Images Image caption The Isle of Man has recorded a total of 20 positive coronavirus cases

Seven more people on the Isle of Man have tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the island's total to 20.

None of the cases have required hospital treatment, however, and Public Health have begun tracing people who may have been in contact with those infected.

It is the second highest daily rise on the Isle of Man after an additional eight cases were recorded on Monday.

The island reported its first positive test for the virus on 19 March.

On Sunday, the government announced that it was shutting Manx borders to non-residents.

All schools were closed on Monday afternoon, but provision is being made for the children of those deemed essential to tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

All pubs and restaurants have closed, but they are being allowed to offer a takeaway service.

The Steam Packet, the island's ferry company, has continued to travel between Douglas and Heysham, bringing food and fuel with it.

Passengers can travel on the ferry but new laws mean that anyone arriving on the island must self-isolate for 14 days or face prosecution.

Easyjet flights to Liverpool have stopped and air services to Dublin from the island were due to end on Tuesday evening.