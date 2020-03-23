Image caption The decision to close the borders is based on clinical advice, a spokesperson said

The Isle of Man has closed its borders to non-residents to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Checks have been carried out at the air and sea ports from 9:00 GMT, the Isle of Man government said.

A small number of people who are vital to keeping the island running or to the protection of life may be able enter the island with prior clearance.

They will be subjected to a "careful set of infection control protocols", a spokesman said.

The number of positive cases on the island rose by three to five on Sunday.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said: "Now is the right time to move to the next stage of our plan to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the Isle of Man.

"This includes closing our borders to anyone who is not normally resident here."

"People who live on the Island will be able to return home, and will be required to adhere to the new law on mandatory self-isolation for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms."

He added that "the flow of freight and fuel between the UK and the Isle of Man will continue as normal".

"There is no need for anyone to panic buy or stockpile. We need everyone to act responsibly. Buy only what you really need," he added.

All schools on the Isle of Man will close from the end of Monday to most pupils.