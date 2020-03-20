Image copyright DAVE KNEALE Image caption Until Thursday, the Isle of Man had no recorded cases of the coronavirus

The Isle of Man has recorded its first case of coronavirus, the Manx government has confirmed.

The person had recently returned from a trip to Spain, a spokesman said.

The island's public health team had "been in touch with the patient to provide advice and support" and the government would "start contact tracing", he added.

The island's chief minister is due to make a statement on the development on Friday.

It is the first positive case of the virus recorded from those on the island who have been tested.